Macquarie Reiterates Neutral Rating for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CORZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 229.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.