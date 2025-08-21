Macro Bank (BMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $752.5080 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.11). Macro Bank had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $759.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Macro Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BMA opened at $66.3980 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 4,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

