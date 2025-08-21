Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 549,682 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,879,351.46. This represents a 58.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.5%

CoreWeave stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Arete started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

