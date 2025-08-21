Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 549,682 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,351.46. This represents a 58.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.5%

CoreWeave stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Arete started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

