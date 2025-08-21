Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 915,382 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $91,675,507.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 397,757 shares in the company, valued at $39,835,363.55. This represents a 69.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $55,396,951.96.
CoreWeave Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of CRWV opened at $91.52 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
