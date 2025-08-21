Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 915,382 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $91,675,507.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 397,757 shares in the company, valued at $39,835,363.55. This represents a 69.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $55,396,951.96.

Shares of CRWV opened at $91.52 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

