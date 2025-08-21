Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.1450 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

