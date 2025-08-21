MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, adecreaseof35.7% from the July 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MMD opened at $14.55 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 489.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

