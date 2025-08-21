MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, adecreaseof35.7% from the July 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MMD opened at $14.55 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 489.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
