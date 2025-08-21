Malibu Boats (MBUU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $195.2790 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

