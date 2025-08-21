Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Receives $185.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.2857.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8%

MPC opened at $165.7630 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.