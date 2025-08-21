Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,109 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marqeta by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 624.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,409.75. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,095,370. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

