Mayville Engineering (MEC) and Its Peers Financial Review

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million $25.97 million 16.56 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.30 billion $330.08 million 31.41

Mayville Engineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mayville Engineering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 524 1039 24 2.64

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $20.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 46.82%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 32.24% 7.17%

Summary

Mayville Engineering competitors beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.