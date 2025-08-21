McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.1%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.8120 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.