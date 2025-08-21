Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Merck KGaA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

