Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Merck KGaA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.6%
Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.