Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Mexco Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Mexco Energy worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

