Michael Arougheti Sells 85,552 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 85,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total transaction of $16,173,605.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,244 shares in the company, valued at $84,740,528.20. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $178.8010 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $328,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,376 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $161,774,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,652,000 after purchasing an additional 611,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,742 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

