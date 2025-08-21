Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

