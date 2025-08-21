Mike Maddison Buys 116 Shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison acquired 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £164.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £166.

LON NCC opened at GBX 144 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £454.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124 and a 12-month high of GBX 184.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

NCC Group ( LON:NCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

