Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Short Interest Update

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 329,400 shares, agrowthof45.2% from the July 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mips AB (publ) Price Performance

OTC:MPZAF opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. Mips AB has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Mips AB (publ) Company Profile

Mips AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white-water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets, including scooter, mobiling, car driving, and other helmets that involves travel and high speed activities; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as military, police force, and rescue services.

