Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 411,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 320,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Monument Mining Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

