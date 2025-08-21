Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Stake Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total value of $1,871,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,347,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,397,896.48. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

