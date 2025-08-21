Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

