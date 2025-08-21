National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 420,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 453,933 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $7.29.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,205,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 382,640 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $27,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,443,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 14.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.