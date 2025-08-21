Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday after CJS Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49. 3,406,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 21,940,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

In other news, major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 484,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $3,256,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,390,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,901,082.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ranbir Singh bought 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,645,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,894,850.37. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,215,437 shares of company stock worth $96,033,245. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,510.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

