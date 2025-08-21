Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 7% on Disappointing Earnings

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.77 and last traded at $67.44. 4,979,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,901,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 3.36.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

