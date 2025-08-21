Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGraw Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About McGraw Hill

Shares of NYSE MH opened at $15.31 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

