Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

PANW stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

