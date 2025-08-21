NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $32.1550 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

