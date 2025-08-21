Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $152,238.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,686.21. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $159,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $733,417.75. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,352. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

