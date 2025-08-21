Nicole Jones Sells 28,526 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $304.49 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.82.

Institutional Trading of Cigna Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

