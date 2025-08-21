Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 259,400 shares, adecreaseof24.8% from the July 15th total of 345,000 shares. Approximately2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $962,900.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,663.40. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,492.77. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,238 shares of company stock worth $2,427,488. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $130.0720 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

