NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $6,535,902.54 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.1760 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,429,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $183,854,000 after buying an additional 1,772,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.