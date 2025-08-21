Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Financial Review

Risk & Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Rave Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s 1.40% 9.40% 1.27% Rave Restaurant Group 22.34% 20.59% 17.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Rave Restaurant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $15.15 million 0.21 $222,200.00 $0.01 14.00 Rave Restaurant Group $12.15 million 3.80 $2.47 million $0.19 17.11

Rave Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rave Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats Noble Roman’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

