Northland Capmk Predicts Agilysys’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Agilysys in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.