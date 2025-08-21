Northland Capmk Predicts Ondas’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ondas in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONDS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ondas from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

ONDS stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

