Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives $586.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $586.7857.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $592.7550 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $595.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,250,000 after buying an additional 371,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

