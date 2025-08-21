Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,467.9% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 551,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.8350 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.