Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $54.2980 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $242.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 845.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after buying an additional 518,361 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.