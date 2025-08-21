NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,900,000 shares, anincreaseof28.5% from the July 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NRG opened at $148.1020 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
