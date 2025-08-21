Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTR. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $57.0120 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

