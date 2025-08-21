Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 271,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.67% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

