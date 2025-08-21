Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

