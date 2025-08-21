Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,916,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,458,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after buying an additional 85,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Silgan Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.2780 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

