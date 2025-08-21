Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.28% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 423,864 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,270.56. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,800. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,444 shares of company stock worth $25,268,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

