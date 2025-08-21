Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 587,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.17% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xometry by 2,144.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 590,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $17,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $16,551,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $14,070,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,908.78. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.