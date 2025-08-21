Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 161,554 CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CGI Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CGI Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Group by 7,051.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI Group stock opened at $94.6750 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

