Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 2,801,478 Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,801,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of FSM opened at $7.0750 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

