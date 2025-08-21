Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 429,088 Calix, Inc $CALX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.66% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CALX stock opened at $56.5740 on Thursday. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,960. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

