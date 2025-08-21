Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485,990 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $15,677,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.23% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.