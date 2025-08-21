Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Herc by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Herc by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HRI opened at $122.6790 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HRI. Citigroup cut their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.