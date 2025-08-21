Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,408,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after buying an additional 2,858,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $9,407,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9,499.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,453,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $6,762,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $4,984,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 200,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $726,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,641.73. The trade was a 7.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.68. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

