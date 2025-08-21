Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 433,112 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.23% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,024,519 shares of company stock worth $177,992,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

